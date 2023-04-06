Thunder Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, and general manager Bob Myers take part in a news conference before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins took an extended leave of absence from the Warriors when his family needed him, and now the Golden State forward feels like he can get back to playing basketball for the defending NBA champions.

