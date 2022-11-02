CORRECTION World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments