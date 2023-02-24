Twins Solano Baseball

Then-Cincinnati Reds’ Donovan Solano bats during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Washington. The Minnesota Twins signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year contract on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, adding another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, FIle)

 Nick Wass

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Minnesota Twins, who added another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench.

