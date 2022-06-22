Monday evening the Tri-City Legion baseball team hosted the Le Sueur Legion team in Le Center. Despite the heat of the night though, the offenses didn't put up much of a show as pitching and defense dominated the game while a three-run sixth inning provided all the firepower needed for TCL to earn the 3-1 win.
Logan Feeney started on the mound for Le Sueur and pitched an absolute gem in the loss as he limited TCL to a pair of hits while striking out nine batters through the first five innings. The Le Sueur offense was limited as well by TCL starter Nolan Readmond who only allowed a single baserunner through the first four innings.
Le Sueur finaly broke through in the top of the fifth inning when Cayden Luna earned the first hit for the team with a single before being advanced by Ethan Hathaway who added a second hit. Talen Schwandt followed the second hit with a sacrifice fly ball to centerfield that scored Luna and put Le Sueur up 1-0.
TCL wasn't able to respond in the bottom of the fifth as the team was sent down in order on strikeouts but in the bottom of the sixth, the fortunes shifted for Tri-City Legion. The first three hitters for TCL reached base with a single from Joseph Aarre before Dylan Westerman smoked a double into the outfield and Chris Johnson reached on the lone error in the game. Back-to-back walks for Max Karautkremer and Devon Whiteis put a total of three runs on the board for TCL, giving the team a 3-1 lead over Le Sueur.
Le Sueur did earn a one-out single and advance that runner to third in the top of the seventh but that was all the damage that would be done as TCL earned the 3-1 victory.
