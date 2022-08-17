Royals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez celebrates after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

