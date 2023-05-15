CORRECTION Cubs Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins’ Trevor Larnach (9) high-fives Kyle Farmer (12) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

 Stacy Bengs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Larnach hit a three-run homer, Joey Gallo homered for the second straight game and Louie Varland pitched 6 1/3 solid innings for the Minnesota Twins in a 16-3 win against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

