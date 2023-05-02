K-W shows no mercy in mercy-rule win at Hayfield By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Mike_Randleman Author email May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team, seen on April 28, defeated Hayfield 15-0 on May 2. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader) By Mike Randleman Guest Contributor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a season filled with close calls, the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team got to let loose. The Knights did so against one of the toughest teams on their schedule.K-W picked up a 15-0, mercy rule-shortened five inning win May 2 at Hayfield. The Vikings are defending Gopher Conference champions, Section 1-1A champions and Class 1A runners up.The Knights return home 5 p.m. May 4 to take on Medford (2-7, 2-4 Gopher). The Tigers are coming off a 9-2 loss May 2 vs. Randolph (7-1, 4-1 Gopher). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball History Medieval History Heraldry Games And Toys Mike_Randleman Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Black bear seen roaming around Northfield Existing Owatonna High School to be demolished Young entrepreneur becomes new owner of Straight River Coffee Owatonna natives take ownership of historic Faribault home Music, dinner, raffle to benefit survivor of motorcycle crash Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Smartwatches may trigger heart attacks in vulnerable patients ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Finale: Jesse Spencer to Return, Taylor Kinney Won’t Appear Heat without Jimmy Butler vs. Knicks in Game 2 Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges