One of the top teams in eastern Minnesota came west and vanquished the Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team.
In a non-conference, non-section matchup on May 8, the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers (10-4) won 9-4 in Wanamingo.
The Lancers took control right away, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. Brady Grupa and Alex Von Arx each had RBI singles.
K-W pitcher Will Van Epps got one of those runs back with a RBI single to score Colton Steberg in the bottom of the first.
With games stacking up, K-W will get a couple valuable days to practice before returning to action 4:30 p.m. May 11 vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Panthers are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Gopher Conference heading into a May 9 home game vs. Triton.
NRHEG is averaging 8.5 runs per game in a six-game win streak. On May 8, it beat Southland 12-2. Daxter Lee went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Sam Olson went 2-for-2 with a home run, walk and four RBI.
The Knights go back to non-conference, non-section play with a doubleheader 11 a.m. May 13 vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. The Thunder hail about 60 miles northwest of St. Cloud and will be making the over 180-mile drive to Wanamingo.
LP-GE is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Prairie Conference heading into games May 9 vs. St. John's Prep and May 11 vs. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale.
K-W goes back to conference play to take on another title contender like NRHEG. The defending state champion Randolph Rockets come to town for a 5 p.m. first pitch on May 15.
Randolph is 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the Gopher heading into a May 11 game vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
The Rockets' lone loss came 11-4 April 24 vs. United South Central. They've won six in a row since.