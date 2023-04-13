The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team had some nervous moments in the final couple innings in its April 13 season, home and Gopher Conference opener vs. Blooming Prairie, but the Knights escaped with a 10-9 victory.
On a day nearing 90-degree temperatures, K-W got out to an equally hot start.
It scored once in the first inning and four times in the second inning for a 5-0 lead.
Sophomore third baseman Gunner Kennedy's first varsity hit drove in Will Van Epps with two outs in the bottom of the first.
Junior pitcher Colton Steberg helped his cause with a RBI single to score Alex Lee with no outs.
Steberg finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases. He threw five innings, allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) with a walk and strikeout.
Blooming Prairie finally got on board with a run in the ___, but K-W pushed its lead to 9-3 heading to the sixth inning.
BP was coming off a 20-0 home loss to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (1-0, 1-0 Gopher) in its April 11 season opener.
The Awesome Blossoms could've folded, but instead pulled within ____.
K-W's first road game is a non-conference game 5 p.m. April 14 at Lake City (0-3). The Tigers opened the season with a 5-3 loss vs. Pine Island (3-0), 15-3 loss vs. Stewartville (4-0) last week and 6-0 vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-0) on April 11.
Steberg and Lindell will be ineligible to pitch this game for K-W due to state pitch count rules.