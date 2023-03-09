WBC Baseball Japan

Japan's Shohei Ohtani, walks to participate a group photo session before an official training session prior to the Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at the Tokyo Dome Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

 Eugene Hoshiko

TOKYO (AP) — Everyone in Japan seems to be a fan of Shohei Ohtani, and the buzz even extends to his teammates.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments