Field of Dreams Preview Baseball

Chicago White Sox players walk on the field before a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Major League Baseball returns to Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second “Field of Dreams” game at a throwback ballpark near where the 1989 movie was filmed. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell's grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee and Andrew Seligman, and AP freelance writer Matt Carlson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments