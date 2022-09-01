Red Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan reacts after a solo home run by Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha's strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night.

