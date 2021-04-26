FRIDAY, APRIL 23
Baseball
Waseca 8, NRHEG 7
The Bluejays came out on top in a close battle with the Panthers Friday afternoon in Waseca.
Zander Fitzsimmons went 3-for-5 and two RBI for Waseca, while Carter McQuery, Jarrett Ahlschlager and Oliver O’Brien each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Zach Hoehn went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Leo Krautkremer went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
For NRHEG, Nick Staloch went 2-for-4 with a double and triple, while Clay Stenzel went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Medford 10, WEM 0, F/6
The Tigers picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion Friday afternoon at their home ballpark, easily dispatching the Buccaneers in six innings.
A.J. Vandereide had a great day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBI; he also came around to score on three occasions. Reed Cumberland also scored three times after going 2-for-3 with a walk.
On the mound, Cumberland pitched five innings in relief for Medford, striking out four and allowing only two hits. He didn’t surrender any walks en route to earning the win. Jack Paulson served as the opener for the Tigers, pitching a scoreless first inning and striking out two.
Softball
Medford 18, ML/GHEC/T 8, F/6
The Tiger bats came alive Friday afternoon in Truman as Medford blazed past the Jaguars for their first win of the season.
Medford racked up 23 hits on the day, including five — one of which was a home run — off the bat of Josie Witter. Lily Roehrick — like Witter — went 5-for-5 and drove in four RBI. Julia Niles went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, while Mackenzie Velishek batted 3-for-4 with a double. Lydia Krenske, Grace Keller and Sierra Lustig all added two hits a piece for the Tigers as well.
NRHEG 17, Waseca 2, F/4
The Panthers made quick work of the Bluejays Friday to retain their blemish-free record Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out three and allowed only a single earned run over her four innings pitched. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Sidney Schultz batted 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. NRHEG drew 14 walks as a team in the win.
Track and Field
Rochester Century meet
The Owatonna girls track and field team came in second overall (51) during their meet against Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo and Red Wing Friday afternoon.
Ava Wolfe (100-meter), Kya Dixon (shot put) and Jenna Gleason (discus) earned first place finishes for the Huskies.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Softball
Owatonna 20, Rochester Century 2, F/4
The Huskies have outscored their opponents 63-10 over their last three games after crushing the Panthers on Saturday.
Parris Hovden pitched a complete game and struck out seven, while only walking one. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, triple and four RBI. Zoie Roush similarly went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI. Anna LaDuke, Katelyn Bentz, Sam Bogen, Mesha Krause, and Izzy Radel also registered multi-hit games for Owatonna.
Lacrosse
Owatonna 12, Apple Valley 5
Hat tricks from Lucas Jensen, Wyatt Oldefendt and Zack Kirsch were enough to push the Huskies past the Eagles Saturday afternoon. Caleb Belting (two points, two assists) and Dom Valento (one assist) also registered points for Owatonna.
Goalie Korban Stricklin continued his hot streak in the net, stopping 10 of Apple Valley’s 15 shots on goal.