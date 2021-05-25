Baseball
NRHEG 7, Blooming Prairie 6, F/8
Medford 1, Bethlehem Academy 0
It was A.J. Vandereide’s world Monday evening in Medford as the the Tigers came out on top in a hard-fought battle with the Cardinals.
Vandereide tossed a complete game, striking out 15 and surrendering only two hits to earn the win; he did not walk a single batter. Additionally, he went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Medford is now 10-7 overall.
Softball
NRHEG 6, Blooming Prairie 0
Cloie Arndt mashed another home run and added a triple to go along with two RBIs to help fuel the Panthers as they bested the Awesome Blossoms Monday afternoon. Brenlee Knedson also had a strong day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double.
Sophie Stork was once again dominant on the rubber, striking out 13 and allowing only two hits across her seven innings of work.
NRHEG is now 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the Gopher Conference.
Medford 10, Bethlehem Academy 8
The Tigers defeated the Cardinals Monday afternoon thanks to a five-run top of the fifth inning.
Mackenzie Velishek tossed a complete game, striking out five and allowing zero earned runs. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. Josie Schell also Julia Niles went 2-for-4 and combined for four RBI, while Lily Roehrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI.