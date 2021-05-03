St. Peter junior righthander Ryenne Pettis pitched her second no hitter of the season Monday in a 12-2, six-inning nonconference win over Tri-City United at Montgomery's North Park Field.
"Ryenne Pettis pitched a great no hitter," St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "She and (catcher) Alyssa (Hrdlicka) worked together well hitting the corners and keeping TCU off balance. We struggled on defense in the final inning but still managed to keep them to two runs to finish the game after six innings."
Pettis (5-0) struck out 12, walked two and allowed two runs, both unearned as St. Peter had five errors. TCU had seven errors.
"The wind was certainly a factor tonight," Niemeyer said. "It was blowing in and making everything that much harder."
The Saints (9-3) collected 14 hits once they figured out the wind scoring one run in the second innings, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and three in the sixth. With St. Peter leading 12-0, the Titans scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sophia Doherty led the attack, going 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Three other Saints had two hits each. Pettis went 2-for-4 with one run. Hrdlicka batted 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Elle Davis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lilly Ruffin batted 2-for-4 with a doubled, two RBIs and two runs.
Dani Johnson finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Grace Remmert went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
"We really hit the ball well tonight even into the wind," Niemeyer said. "We figured out after the first inning that we would have to keep the ball down to get on base because everything hit up was stalling in the wind. We made some good adjustments, and the third time through the order our bats started hitting the gaps, and we ran the bases well to score runs.
"It was a nice win to get us excited for tomorrow's game against New Ulm, who always brings great competition and a healthy rivalry," Niemeyer said of the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday game at Jefferson Fields.