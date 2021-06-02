BASEBALL
Sibley East 8, NRHEG 0
The Panthers were limited to two hits Tuesday evening during their loss to the Wolverines during the second round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Daxter Lee and George Roesler each went 1-for-2 at the plate and Alex Dobberstein drew two walks in three plate appearances.
Kordell Schlaak started on the mound for NRHEG and struck out three batters over three and one-third innings. Dobberstein tossed the final two and two-thirds innings in relief and didn’t allow a single run.
The Panthers will face off against the Medford Tigers at 5 p.m. in an elimination game at Medford High School on Thursday.
Belle Plaine 13, Medford 0, F/5
Medford fell to Belle Plaine during the battle of the Tigers Tuesday afternoon in Belle Plaine.
As previously noted, they will go up against NRHEG on Thursday in Medford. The winner of the matchup will face the loser of Cannon Falls and Blue Earth Area at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Gaylord.
SOFTBALL
NRHEG 11, Blue Earth Area 0, F/5
Sophie Stork limited the Buccaneers to one hit and zero runs during the Panthers’ convincing win over Blue Earth Area Tuesday afternoon. She struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG offensively, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two stolen bases and a team-high six RBI. Grace Tufte, Sydney Schultz and Stork also registered multi-hit games.
The Panthers go up against the Bombers of Cannon Falls on Thursday in New Richland. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Blooming Prairie 9, Southland 2
Allison Krohnberg threw a complete game and struck out eight while allowing only a single earned run during the Awesome Blossoms’ win over the Rebels to open Section 1A play Tuesday afternoon. She also contributed two RBI at the plate.
Lexi Steckelberg and Maren Forystek each had two-hit games and scored three runs combined. Lauren Schammel went 1-for-4 with three RBI.
Blooming Prairie faces WEM on Thursday in Waterville. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Fairmont 11, Medford 3
The Tigers’ season came to an end Tuesday afternoon with their loss to the Cardinals to open Section 2AA play.
Medford finishes the season with a 6-14 record. No further information provided prior to publication deadline.