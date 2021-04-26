The St. Olaf College baseball team scored 22 runs on 29 hits on its way to sweeping Saint Mary’s University (Minn.) on Saturday afternoon at Max Molock Field, as head coach Matt McDonald became the winningest coach in program history.
In the opener, Matthew Muller and Joey Glampe each homered and the duo combined to drive in seven runs to power St. Olaf (9-1, 2-0 MIAC) to an 8-4 victory. Muller and Glampe each had four hits in game two, as the Oles tallied 17 hits on their way to completing the sweep of Saint Mary’s (18-10, 12-7 MIAC) with a 14-6 win.
McDonald entered the game tied with legendary head coach Jim Dimick with 587 career victories and broke the tie with his former head coach with the game-one win. St. Olaf was playing its first Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) series of the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
St. Olaf 8, Saint Mary’s 4
St. Olaf scored at least one run in each of the first five innings in the seven-inning opener, as the Oles scored the final four runs of the game to break a 4-4 tie. Glampe provided the tie-breaking solo home run in the fourth and Muller added a three-run shot an inning later.
Muller was 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs, and four RBI, while Glampe was 2-for-4 with a run, and three RBI. TJ Rogers added two hits, a walk, a stolen base, and two runs out of the leadoff spot.
Sam Westermeyer earned his third victory in as many starts this season for St. Olaf, allowing four runs in five innings of work. Sam Lavin struck out four over the final two innings without surrendering a run.
The Oles jumped on the board right away in the top of the first, as Rogers and Muller reached base to start the game and came around to score on a one-out single up the middle by Glampe. The Cardinals quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it up.
Muller put St. Olaf back on top with a one-out RBI double in the second before Bobby Isbell followed a Jack Fochtman double with a two-out RBI single in the third to make it a 4-2 game. Saint Mary’s again tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the third to even it up at 4-4 after three.
Glampe broke the tie with one out in the fourth with his team-leading third home run of the season. Muller provided some insurance in the fifth with a three-run home run after Brian Nevin and Rogers worked two-out walks to extend the inning.
Lavin pitched out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings, including getting back-to-back strikeouts to leave the bases loaded in the final half inning.
St. Olaf 14, Saint Mary’s 6
In the nightcap, St. Olaf scored in six of its nine innings at the plate, including a four-run first and a five-run fifth. Five Oles had multi-hit games, led by Muller and Glampe’s four-hit performances.
Muller capped a 6-for-8 day at the plate by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, a run, and three RBi, while Glampe was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs, and one RBI. Andrew Nomoto and Travis McDonald each knocked in two runs, while Rogers was 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, three runs, and one RBI.
As they did in the opener, the Oles jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the top of the first on two-run singles by Lavin and McDonald. After Saint Mary’s cut the lead in half in the second, Isbell provided a two-out, two-run single in the top of the third to push St. Olaf’s lead back to four at 6-2.
Leading 7-3, St. Olaf broke the game open in the top of the fifth with a five-run inning. The first seven hitters of the frame all reached, as the Oles scored on a bases-loaded walk to Rogers, an RBI single by Muller, a two-run single by Nomoto, and an RBI single by Glampe.
Hunter Barber matched Westermeyer with his third win in as many starts, going seven innings for St. Olaf before turning the ball over to Will Wamre for the final two innings.