Baseball
Owatonna 7, Rochester Century 5
The Huskies picked up their second win in a row Monday evening, defeating the Panthers on the road.
Gavin Rein got the nod on the mound, pitching four innings and striking out four while allowing four earned runs. Brayden Truelson came on in relief and allowed one run over the course of three innings.
Jack Helget and Mason Kunkel each went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Payton Beyer grabbed the team’s only extra base hit with a double in five plat appearances. Truelson, Matt Seykora, Grant Achterkirch, Jacob Meiners, Taylor Bogen and Caleb Vereide also picked up hits.
NRHEG 12, Bethlehem Academy 2, F/6
The Panthers scored all 12 of their runs in the top of the sixth inning to take down the Cardinals Monday night.
Daxter Lee once again led NRHEG at the plate, going 3-for-4 on the night and driving in two runs. Kordell Schlaak (2-for-3) and Nick Staloch (1-for-4) also plated two Panther runners apiece.
Alex Dobberstein started on the mound for NRHEG, pitching four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs. Clay Stenzel picked up the win, pitching the rest of the game and striking out three.
United South Central 10, Blooming Prairie 4
The Awesome Blossoms scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but were unable to keep pace with the Rebels who ultimately came out with the win.
Alex Miller led Blooming Prairie offensively, going 2-for-2 on the night with a double, two walks and a run scored. Lane Lembke also picked up two hits, going 2-for-3 and scoring a run.
Golf
Rochester John Marshall 351, Owatonna 372
The Huskies fell the Rockets Monday afternoon, but Owatonna boys golf coach Mark Langlois was just excited to be back out on the course again.
“It was great to back on the course with my players,” Langlois said. “It has been almost two years to have this opportunity to compete as a team. I know the result was not what we were hoping for, but we will get back to work tomorrow. I am excited about what we are going to accomplish this season with this team being coachable followed by the team’s positive attitude and work ethic.”
Jonny Wall led Owatonna with an 87 overall, including a team-low 42 on the back nine. Matthew Larson (91) and Quinn Thompson (94) finished a few spots lower.
“I was proud of the players’ course management and their intentionality in staying in the present,” Langlois said. “We made good decisions out there, but need to work on our execution. Our chipping was pretty good today, but our putters let us down. We struggled to make those short putts to keep our scores down.We need two good practices to get ready for Waseca on Thursday.”
Softball
Blooming Prairie 11, United South Central 0, F/5
The Awesome Blossoms ran roughshod over the Rebels Monday afternoon as their offense was kicking on all cylinders while Allison Krohnberg was dominant on the rubber.
Krohnberg allowed only a single hit and struck out six over her five innings of work. Macy Lembke and Bobbie Bruns each went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in five runs combine while stealing three bases. Maren Forystek went 2-for-4 and bopped a home run. Emily Anderson and Lexi Steckelberg also picked up hits for the Awesome Blossoms.
Tennis
Owatonna
The Owatonna boys tennis team was dominant in both singles and doubles action last Saturday as they didn’t drop a single set to either Red Wing or Mankato East. Opponents scored more than two points in a given set on only three occasions as the Huskies eased to a 2-0 start on the season.
Lincoln Maher, Mac Polcher, Caleb Schuler and Liam Smith all went 4-0 in singles play, while the duos of Connor Whalen/Charlie Tucker, Thomas Herzog/Aiden Engel and Nils Ganter/John Pfeifer also went undefeated.