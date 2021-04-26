After suffering double-digit losses to Sibley East and Belle Plaine, the Tri-City United baseball team showed a dramatic improvement on Thursday. Though the still inexperienced Titans suffered a loss to Norwood Young America, TCU narrowed the margins in a close 3-1 game.
Over the first three innings, the Titans and Raiders were tied in a scoreless stalemate. NYA handled TCU quickly with three consecutive outs in the first and second innings, but the Titans had a strong field game that kept the Raiders score down as well. Max Krautkramer was TCU’s first pitcher this season to throw for six innings and had one of the Titans’ best performances yet with seven strikeouts.
In the fourth inning, TCU’s Kayden Factor was the first to put a run on the board after taking first base on a throwing error by NYA. Factor after a fielder's choice allowed Reece Weydert on first. Factor’s performance gave the Titans an early 1-0 lead.
But the Titans weren’t safe and a strong field game wasn’t enough to keep the Raiders scoreless for long. In the sixth inning, NYA collected their first run to tie up the game. The Raiders attempted to send another batter from third to home, but Carter O'Malley and Max Krautkramer surrounded the Raider and tagged him out just in time.
Now a tie game, it all came down to the seventh inning. TCU’s Collin Barnett took over for pitching and threw out the Raiders' first batter at first base. But the Raiders came out on top with late game back-to-back runs. After hitting a single, the Raiders followed up with a double. An error by the Titans gave the first batter the opportunity to take home while the second advanced to third, only to be knocked in by the next Raider at bat.
Despite the loss, Coach Bruce Davis was encouraged by the Titans' performance. TCU not only had more hits this game — Colin Barnett, Max Krautkramer and Caden O’Malley each collected one hit — they were also making more aggressive plays such as stealing bases.
“We’re getting better. Our team has a bunch of young kids and inexperienced kids that want to get better each and every game and compared to 15-5 and 16-2, we’re going the right direction,” said Davis. “Today felt like baseball.”