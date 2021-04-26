BASEBALL
Winona 12, Faribault 3
The Falcons (2-6, 2-5 Big 9 Conference) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Saturday in Winona, but were unable to hold off the advantageous Winhawks (4-4, 4-4).
Faribault scored twice in the top of the first and once in the top of the second. Winona tallied a run in the bottom of the second, four in the bottom of the third, one run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, and five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Falcons racked up nine hits, while the Winhawks collected only four hits but were helped out by five errors and five walks.
Teddy Calmer whacked a home run and a double to drive in all three runs for Faribault, which also received one hit apiece from Hunter Nelson, Zack Slinger, Bailey Mueller, Tim Nierby, Matthias Lenway, Braeden Mensing and Jack Knutson.
Faribault next hosts Litchfield on Friday night at Bell Field.
Medford 10, WEM 0
The bats never warmed up for the Buccaneers (1-3, 1-3 Gopher Conference) on Friday afternoon in Medford, where the Tigers (1-3, 1-2) limited them to only a pair of hits.
Medford scored twice in the bottom of the first, three times in the bottom of the third, twice in the bottom of the fourth and three times on the bottom of the sixth. Caleb Caron picked up one of those hits and worked a walk, while Colten Henry and Ethan Muellerleile both drew walks as well.
WEM was back in action Monday afternoon against NRHEG (2-4, 2-2), and then plays Thursday at home against United South Central (2-3, 2-2).
SOFTBALL
Randolph 6, WEM 5 (9 innings)
In a battle between a pair of Class A qualifiers for the 2019 state tournament, the Rockets (10-0) walked off with a victory in the bottom of the ninth Saturday in Randolph.
After the Buccaneers (3-2) scored twice in the top of the first and once in the top of the second, and the Rockets notched four runs in the bottom of the third, a pitcher’s duel broke out.
WEM tied the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth to help force extra innings, before taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth. Randolph answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth, before winning in the ninth.
Gloria Cortez started in the circle and fired four innings while allowing four runs, before Addyson Taylor pitched the final 4 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs.
Emma Woratschka slapped three hits, including a double, while Autumn Taylor, Ellie Ready and Rylee Pelant all hit a double. Lindsay Condon raced around the bases for a triple, while she and Ready both finished with a pair of hits.
Visitation 15, WEM 10
The Buccaneers (3-2) went from nearly winning by the 10-run rule to losing Saturday afternoon in Randolph after allowing 11 runs in the top of the sixth.
WEM staked itself to a 10-2 lead after four innings, but Visitation (2-3) then added two runs in the top of the firth and 11 in the top of the sixth with the help of five Buccaneer errors.
Addyson Taylor fired six total innings and allowed four runs (two earned). Gloria Cortez pitched one inning and allowed 11 runs, only one of which was earned.
Autumn Taylor and Kylie Pittmann both finished with three hits, with Taylor knocking a double and a triple and Pittmann delivering a pair of doubles. Lindsay Condon finished with two hits including a double, while Ellie Ready, Allison Rients and Addyson Taylor all knocked a pair of hits.
Mayer Lutheran 7, Bethlehem Academy 4
The Crusaders (3-3) and Cardinals (2-3) traded punches back and forth Friday afternoon in Faribault, with Mayer Lutheran landing the last blow with three runs in the top of the seventh.
After Mayer Lutheran snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Bethlehem Academy tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Crusaders then scored three runs in the top of the sixth, and the Cardinals re-tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Mayer Lutheran re-established its three-run lead in the top of the seventh, and Bethlehem Academy was unable to respond for the second time.
Kate Trump started in the circle and fired five innings while allowing three runs, and Morgan Wilson pitched the final two innings and allowed four runs (three earned). Lindsay Hanson, Wilson, Anna Tobin and Anna Cohen were all credited with hits.
Bethlehem Academy plays Monday afternoon at Hayfield (3-1) and Tuesday afternoon at Goodhue (2-1).