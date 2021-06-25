In pair of strong pitching performances by the Pettises, the St. Peter U18 softball team split a doubleheader against MN Whirl Thursday at Minnetonka.
Game 1: St. Peter 10, MN Whirl 0
Maya Pettis pitched a 5-hitter in a 10-0 win.
Lilly Ruffin batted 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.
Makayla Moline went 1-for-2 with a walk and one stolen base
Dani Johnson highlighted the game with a grand slam home run.
"Great team win with contributions top to bottom!" St. Peter head coach Rob Moline said.
Game 2: MN Whirl 3, St. Peter 2
Reyenne Pettis pitched a 4-hitter in a 3-2 loss.
It was a defensive game, and St. Peter had three hits on the night
Ryenne Pettis, Maya Pettis and Lilly Ruffin were all 1-for-2.
Next Up
June 29 versus MN Starters at Community Spirit Park Field 1. First pitches 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
June 30 versus 612 Navy at Jefferson Park Field 3. First pitches 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Also this weekend, the Saints are playing in the Rising Stars Tournament at Caswell. On Saturday St. Peter plasy at 8, 9:30 and 12:30 on Field 3. Sunday to be determined