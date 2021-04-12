FRIDAY, APRIL 9
Baseball
JWP 10, Blooming Prairie 9, F/8
The Bulldogs (1-0) started off their season in dramatic fashion last Friday evening by taking down the Awesome Blossoms (0-1) on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Kelton Erler to score Karson Lindsay. Lindsay finished 2-for-4 on the day and scored four runs, while Erler added a single and one run.
Alex Miller led Blooming Prairie on the mound and at the plate, pitching five innings and striking out three in addition to accumulating two hits and two RBI. Drew Kittelson doubled and also brought in an RBI.
“Both teams had lots of chances to take control of this game,” Blooming Prairie coach Matt Kittelson said. “We left way too many runners in scoring position today. That can’t happen. Overall, for the first game in two years, we did a lot of good things. Obviously, we have lots to improve on and that is our focus right now.”
Loyola Catholic 16, NRHEG 14
The bats were out in full force in Mankato Friday night as the Crusaders (1-0) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Panthers (0-1). The two teams combined for 26 hits and 25 walks in the game.
Daxter Lee led the Panthers offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Cody Stenzel and Alex Dobberstein drove in three and four runs, respectively, with each accumulating three hits. Kordell Schlaak also gathered three hits and drew two walks.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 10, JWP 0, F/5
The Awesome Blossoms (1-0) struck early and often, taking down the Bulldogs (0-1) in swift fashion last Friday night.
Bobbie Bruns went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run while Allison Krohnberg pitched five scoreless innings to go along with five strikeouts. Macy Lembke, Mare Forystek, Rachel Winzenburg, Alivia Schneider, Lauren Schammel and Melanie Winzenburg all added at least one hit on the night.
NRHEG 5, Bethlehem Academy 4
A two-run single off the bat of Sophie Stork in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed the Panthers (1-0) past the Cardinals (0-1) last Friday night. NRHEG had four hits on the night, including a triple by Brenlee Knudson in the second inning.
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
Baseball
Owatonna 5, Rochester John Marshall 0
Pitchers Matt Seykora and Gavin Rein combined to throw a shut out against the Rockets Saturday afternoon. Owatonna is now 1-1 overall with the win.
Seykora struck out six in six innings of work, while Rein struck out two in the game’s final frame. At the plate, Payton Beyer, Brayden Truelson, Grant Achterkirch and Calebe Vereide all grabbed singles with Seykora driving in two RBI. Dylan Maas also drove in a run.
Softball
Owatonna 8, Rochester John Marshall 7, F/8
The Huskies (1-1) picked up a win over the weekend, defeating the Rockets in extra innings. Ana LaDuke led Owatonna with the stick, grabbing three hits in five at-bats. Sam Bogen added two hits of her own and drove in two runs. Zoie Roush grabbed two RBI with a triple.
Parris Hovden went the distance, striking out eight John Marshall batters. Only five of the seven runs she allowed were earned.