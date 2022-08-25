Twins Astros Baseball

Minnesota Twins left fielder Tim Beckham tries to field a double by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dylan Bundy throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

