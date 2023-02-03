...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Reliance Bank ITIN-eligible community banking initiative staff, from left, Vice President of Community Banking James Iacarella, Vice President of Mortgages and Consumer Loans Brenda DeMars, and bankers Yazmin Rojas and Dario Garcia. (Submitted photo)
Reliance Bank in Faribault has added two new bilingual staff members: universal banker Dario Garcia and teller Gil Delgado.
The new staff will support the bank’s ITIN-eligible community banking initiative, which serves customers who are not eligible to have a Social Security number but have an individual taxpayer identification number.
The initiative is geared toward helping community members create a relationship with a bank, build credit, and to secure a path to future homeownership.