ITIN Banker Group Pic 2023.jpg

Reliance Bank ITIN-eligible community banking initiative staff, from left, Vice President of Community Banking James Iacarella, Vice President of Mortgages and Consumer Loans Brenda DeMars, and bankers Yazmin Rojas and Dario Garcia. (Submitted photo)

Reliance Bank in Faribault has added two new bilingual staff members: universal banker Dario Garcia and teller Gil Delgado.

