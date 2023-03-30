New art exhibits are on display in the Paradise Center for the Arts’ four galleries.
An opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday.
The exhibits are open for visitors during the center’s open hours through May 6.
Jodi Reeb’s Encompass exhibit is in the Carlander Gallery. In the new series of dimensional paintings, Reeb created circular works in an installation that oscillate between painting and sculpture. The artist used contrasting materials and substrates made of found objects and circular acrylic panels using beeswax, found objects and metallic paints.
Pamela Christensen in the Vranesh Gallery. She paints “evocative, contemplative images using the traditional watercolor medium in a contemporary, spontaneous style and an unexpected scale.”
Ethan Edvenson and Paradise members are in the K&M Gallery.
Edvenson makes mixed media drawings on paper and wooden panels, plus some unconventional canvases ranging from a cookie sheet to a wet floor sign. He uses “intense but welcoming colors” and mainly layers of ink, pastel, acrylic and spray paint as well as collage materials ranging from dental floss to parking tickets. from everyday life ranging from such as parking tickets, plastic utensils, floss, used CDs, and receipts amongst the drawn layers. I choose intense, but welcoming color choices
In the Members’ Corner there are paintings by Kate Langlais and Cheryl Morris, pottery by Sue Leech and non-functional pottery by Julie Fakler.
The Creger Gallery features works by Shattuck St. Mary’s School students in the visual arts program.
