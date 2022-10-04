Britain Vikings Saints Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The upside for the Minnesota Vikings is clear: They've finished the first quarter of their first season under new head coach Kevin O'Connell by managing to build a firm foundation with a 3-1 record.

