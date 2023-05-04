Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The absence of a contract extension for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota could well spell the end of his time as quarterback of the Vikings, who have won only one game in the NFL playoffs since their groundbreaking signing five years ago.

