Vikings Broncos Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL's roster cutdown deadline Tuesday, keeping only one backup for Kirk Cousins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments