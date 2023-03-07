Vikings Kendricks Football

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, March 6, ending his eight-year run with the team. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments