Vikings Williams Football

New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (33) walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers,Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract on Monday, April 17, 2023, with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

 Kyusung Gong

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract on Monday with former New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, enhancing one of their thinnest positions ahead of the NFL draft.

