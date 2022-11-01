Dolphins Lions Football

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is greeted by tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) after scoring on a 7-yard run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense.

