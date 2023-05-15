Mayy Ryan CBS Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Indianapolis on March 22, 2022. Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he stressed Monday, May 15, 2023, that he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

 Michael Conroy

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback.

