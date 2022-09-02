Saints Packers Football

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) carries against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

 Matt Ludtke

The evolution for three-time defending NFC North champion Green Bay into a defense-driven team has been underway for awhile. The Packers have not finished in the top quarter of the league in either points or yards allowed since their 2010 championship season. Their group this year is well on track to get there. The offense is in more of a transitional phase after the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams. Yet the Packers still have a four-time NFL MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings figure to be their primary competition in the division.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments