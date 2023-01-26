NFL Awards Finalists Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores on an 8-yard touchdown reception next to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. Jalen Hurts, Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

