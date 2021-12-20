Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is placed on a cart after being injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are preparing backup quarterback Drew Lock for his first start of the season at Las Vegas next weekend after Teddy Bridgewater was knocked unconscious Sunday against the Bengals, carted off the field and hospitalized overnight.
Bridgewater was discharged Monday morning and is in the league's concussion protocol for the second time this season.
"I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,'' coach Vic Fangio said. "He's been released, he's home, he's resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night he sounded real tired."
Fangio added that it's "highly unlikely he plays this week." He also dismissed the notion of starting third-string QB Brett Rypien, who began quarantining last week as a precaution with the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the NFL.
Battered behind a porous offensive line Sunday, Bridgewater scrambled for the first down marker late in the third quarter of Denver's 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joe Bachie squared up to stop him and when they collided, Bridgewater went airborne and was hit from the side by defensive tackle B.J. Hill just as he faceplanted into the ground.
Bridgewater lay motionless, his arms bent awkwardly.
The crowd quieted as Bridgewater and Bachie lay on the ground and their teammates gathered around, some kneeling. As Bachie was helped off a minute later with a leg injury and ruled out, Bridgewater came to as he was rolled over and strapped onto a body board to be carted off the field.
As he was being transported via ambulance to a hospital, the Broncos said he had movement in his arms and legs and would be evaluated for a head injury.
"Relieved that he's doing well," Fangio said. "On my Catholic background, I said a quick Hail Mary and and Our Father for him during that time."