SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a chance to show off their quarterback platoon before the regular season.
Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance shuttled in and out on the first two drives that ended with touchdown runs for the quarterbacks that led San Francisco to a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
“I just wanted to get live action with it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We’ve done it in practice a couple of times and this was the last time before we’re going to get in the regular season. So it’s the last time you can have the opportunity to do it. I kind of wanted to do it with this game.”
Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the first two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season when he plans to use both Garoppolo and the rookie Lance.
Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.
“You could tell there were a couple of times getting to the line where they’re still making calls and things like that,” Garoppolo said. “You could tell it’s tough on them. So that’s what we were trying to do.”
The quarterback platoon continued on the next drive with Garoppolo converting a fourth-and-1 sneak before Lance scored two plays later on a keeper from 2 yards.
“I was prepared for it. I think Jimmy was too,” Lance said. “It’s one of those things where we had repped it. It was good to get game reps and kind of really see how it really feels.”
That ended the day for Garoppolo, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards to go with the two runs.
Lance stayed in the game until the third quarter and finished 6 for 13 for 46 yards.