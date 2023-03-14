Vikings Free Agency Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, March 14, to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement with quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that cleared $16 million from their salary cap for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments