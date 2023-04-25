Packers Jets Trade Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday, April 24, 2023, to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed.

