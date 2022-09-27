Have you ever heard of 4-H? I’m sure you are familiar with the Rice County Fair; full of beaming lights, outlandish rides, performances and amazing food. 4-H at the fair has projects, animal shows, the malt and food stand and more.
All of us might know by now that the Rice County Fair has long ended, but that doesn’t mean that 4-H does. So, what does 4-H do after the fair?
Well, you can of course visit more county or state fairs. They’re all spaced out so not all are running at the same time, the State Fair being the last one. Minnesota boasts around 90 fairs. A great option being the Steele County Fair. 4-H members can look at other projects and watch others show animals to get ideas and inspired for the next year.
The fair might be the pinnacle of 4-H, but definitely not the only event.
4-H has several clubs throughout the county and each one hosts monthly meetings for members to recoup and recap what’s happened and what events will happen later on. Sometimes it’s events for a community service, like cleaning a ditch, raising money or selling shirts to put toward club events.
Some events are decorating a business window to help promote 4-H, bowling at the local alley, attending a state dog show, hosting holiday parties, entering Share-the-Fun (a short skit) or my personal favorite, going to the waterpark.
Every year around mid-August, our 4-H club swings by the waterpark to ride the slides and catch some sun in the pools. This was probably the busiest time we’ve had, which only made it better. Rock-climbing competitions, racing on slides, chaotic pool basketball, balancing on the floaties, stopping by the food stand, and maybe making a little mayhem. Halfway through we were stopped for snacks, which was welcomed by everyone.
In summary, 4-H has some amazing experiences. You’ve now taken a small dive into what 4-H offers besides the fair.
Tyler Weeks is a member of the Big Woods 4-H Club in Rice County.
