Ellingson, a West-Concord-based provider of farm water management solutions and installations, hosted a field day on Friday, Aug. 26 at Sletta Farms, located in Lake Hanska, bringing local farmers, businesses, and vendors together to observe a live demonstration of an agricultural drainage installation. While learning more about the benefits of agricultural drainage, guests had the opportunity to network with each other and Roger Ellingson, CEO, as well as other Ellingson team members.
“It’s fun to spend some time in the field when our crews are installing a new drainage system,” said Roger Ellingson. “I’ve always been passionate about showing growers and landowners how they can make their fields more productive and profitable. Consistent top yields couldn’t be more important than they are today with the very expensive input and land costs.”
Ellingson’s sales professionals and CEO led guests to the live demo site in order for them to see the process firsthand and learn the nuances involved with the drainage installation process. The benefits of agricultural drainage were also discussed during the field day such as increasing long-term yield performance by improving root and soil health, as well as reducing soil compaction and erosion.
“It was a great turnout and event for the area farmers. It was nice to be able to get people together,” said Landon Sletta, landowner. “I’m very pleased with the work Ellingson has been doing this year. So glad to have them in the New Ulm area.”
Ellingson has served the agricultural regions in southeastern Minnesota region since 1970, and just recently opened a New Ulm office.
“My favorite part of the field day was meeting new growers, seeing old customers, and being able to answer questions that our guests had,” said Tony Krogman, territory sales professional. “It was a great way to introduce Ellingson to the community. Getting the opportunity to work with Landon Sletta has been an awesome experience.”
