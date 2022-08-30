West Concord filed day

West Concrod's Ellingson facilitated a field-day for farmers, businesses, and vendors to learn more about agricultural drainage on Friday. (Photo submitted)

Ellingson, a West-Concord-based provider of farm water management solutions and installations, hosted a field day on Friday, Aug. 26 at Sletta Farms, located in Lake Hanska, bringing local farmers, businesses, and vendors together to observe a live demonstration of an agricultural drainage installation. While learning more about the benefits of agricultural drainage, guests had the opportunity to network with each other and Roger Ellingson, CEO, as well as other Ellingson team members.

 

