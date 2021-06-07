The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Thursday, June 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Prairie Creek Tour• 6:30 p.m., 13371 Lamb Ave., Dennison. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for hiking. RSVP to David Kuhnau at dbkuhnau@gmail.com.
Friday, June 11
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 32021 County Road 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Saturday, June 12
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Sunday, June 13
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Monday, June 14
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.
Tuesday, June 15
Rice SWCD Informational Meeting: Farmers Protecting Bridgewater Streams Project• 5-7 p.m., L&M Bar & Grill & Patio, 224 Railway St. N, Dundas. RSVP to the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-332-5408 by June 8.
Wednesday, June 16
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Native Plant Sale Pick Up• 12-4 p.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. Curbside pick-up.
Northfield Women's Center Double Blessing Day• 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Northfield Women's Center, 314 Washington St., Northfield. For those need of free clothing, shoes, toiletries, household and children's items. 507-645-7638 or northfieldswomenscenter.org.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for Zoom instructions.