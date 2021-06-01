Barbara Kvittem Jun 1, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Kvittem, age 82, died Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona (formerly of Kenyon).Pending arrangements by Cremation Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Kvittem Tucson Cremation Society Arrangement Arizona Load comments Trending Now Michele C. Seifert The more you grow: Aspelund Peony Gardens a blooming passion Organizers prepare traditional Memorial Day events Anderson Center celebrates new addition to sculpture garden Hilke overpowers JWP with no-hitter, lifts K-W baseball into 2nd round of Section 2AA playoffs Upcoming Events Jun 1 Burger Basket Night Tue, Jun 1, 2021 Jun 2 Wing Night Wed, Jun 2, 2021 Jun 3 Mixer Night Thu, Jun 3, 2021 Jun 4 VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle Fri, Jun 4, 2021 Jun 6 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jun 6, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices