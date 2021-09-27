Pastor John H. Hagen Sep 27, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pastor John H. Hagen, age 88, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John H. Hagen Nursing Home Manor Arrangement Funeral Home Load comments Trending Now Explosive 2nd quarter leads Rushford-Peterson past K-W football 2021 Goodhue County 4-H State Fair results Susan Diane Thompson Oktoberfest draws community out for old-fashioned afternoon of fun Lois Emerson Upcoming Events Sep 28 Red Cross Blood Drive Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 Burger Basket Night Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 29 Storytime Wed, Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29 Red Cross Blood Drive Wed, Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29 Wednesday Wear Wed, Sep 29, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices