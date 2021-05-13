Brenden Raths

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Amy and Jason Raths
Siblings: Lucas, 21
High school activities: Football
Favorite class or subject: Math
Best high school memory: Friday nights with the boys
Hobbies: Riding snowmobiles and RZRs out west
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Warren Buffet and Donald J. Trump
Favorite Book: Craigslist
Favorite movie: Talladega Nights
Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys
Favorite musician: Shinedown and Nickelback
Favorite quotation: Make America Great Again
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Working because I'm essential
Future plans: Business school then take over Poverty Pumpin