Ellie Benson

Benson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Brenda and Danny Benson

High School Activities: Volleyball, Softball, NHS and FCCLA

Favorite Class or Subject: Student aide for Bauer

Best High School Memory: State Volleyball my sophomore year

Hobbies: Sports, snowmobiling and being with friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Thomas Rhett 

Favorite Book: My Kind of Love

Favorite Movie: Twilight and Baywatch

Favorite TV Show: Bachelor in Paradise

Favorite Song: Speechless

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A cabin with a nice boat

Describe yourself in one word: Gullible

Future Plans: Go to college

