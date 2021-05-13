Hailie Cebulla

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Robert and Stephanie Cebulla
Siblings: Skyler, 8
High school activities: I don’t do any anymore but I used to do band
Favorite class or subject: Pop Culture
Best high school memory: Seeing my friends in the hallway and always saying something funny
Hobbies: I like drawing/painting and helping out people when they need help
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Lil Peep, Juice Wrld and Adam Sandler
Favorite writer: Stephen king
Favorite movie: Grown Ups 2
Favorite TV show: Bob’s Burgers
Favorite musician: Lil Peep
Favorite quotation: “Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason, a reason to shine, a reason like mine and i’m falling to pieces” by Lil Peep
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I spent my time working and learning that life can be hard but it will get better
Future plans: I wanna do something with music and have a good family and meet some famous people who i haven’t met yet