Blake Robles

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Richard Robles and Alisa Weihmann
Siblings: Alli and Daniel Robles and Aaden Weihmann
High School Activities: Football and baseball
Favorite Class or Subject: History with Rudy
Best High School Memory: Football games
Hobbies: Working on cars and trucks
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My grandpa
Favorite Movie: Avengers
Favorite TV Show: That 70s Show
Favorite Song: Hey Look I Made It by Panic at the Disco
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Some sort of business like a mechanic shop
Describe yourself in one word: Intense
Future Plans: I am becoming a truck driver