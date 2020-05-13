Blake Robles

Robles

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Richard Robles and Alisa Weihmann

Siblings: Alli and Daniel Robles and Aaden Weihmann

High School Activities: Football and baseball

Favorite Class or Subject: History with Rudy

Best High School Memory: Football games

Hobbies: Working on cars and trucks

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My grandpa

Favorite Movie: Avengers

Favorite TV Show: That 70s Show

Favorite Song: Hey Look I Made It by Panic at the Disco

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Some sort of business like a mechanic shop

Describe yourself in one word: Intense

Future Plans: I am becoming a truck driver

