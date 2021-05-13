Tyler Haasnoot

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Casey and Karri

Siblings, ages: Marissa (26), Maddie (23) and Thomes (19)

High school activities: Trap

Favorite class or subject: Work release

Best high school memory: Anytime in Miller's class

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and snowmobiling

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Larry Enticer

Favorite movie: Home Front

Favorite TV show: Trailer Park Boys

Favorite song: Holle Boys by Ryan Upchurch

Favorite quotation: Who are you and why are you in my living room? -Bill Miller

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Hunting and snowmobiling

Future plans: Raw Construction LLC

