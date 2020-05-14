Charles Sevareid

Sevareid 

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Amanda and Aaron Armstrong

Siblings: Joe Sevareid

High School Activities: K-W Robotics Team and K-W FFA Chapter 

Favorite Class or Subject: Agriculture and mechanics

Best High School Memory: Hanging out with friends

Hobbies: Showing cattle, working on semi trucks, promoting agriculture and farming

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald J. Trump, George S. Patton and Dwight D. Eisenhauer 

Favorite Movie: How to Train Your Dragon, Marvel

Favorite TV Show: Star Wars the Clone Wars, How to Train your Dragon: Race to the Edge

Favorite Song: Shot Down by BRKN Love, Lo/Hi by The Black Keys

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Farm land and cattle

Describe yourself in one word: Involved

Future Plans: Go to SDSU to obtain my masters degree in animal science and come to my family farm 

Load comments