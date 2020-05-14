Charles Sevareid

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Amanda and Aaron Armstrong
Siblings: Joe Sevareid
High School Activities: K-W Robotics Team and K-W FFA Chapter
Favorite Class or Subject: Agriculture and mechanics
Best High School Memory: Hanging out with friends
Hobbies: Showing cattle, working on semi trucks, promoting agriculture and farming
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald J. Trump, George S. Patton and Dwight D. Eisenhauer
Favorite Movie: How to Train Your Dragon, Marvel
Favorite TV Show: Star Wars the Clone Wars, How to Train your Dragon: Race to the Edge
Favorite Song: Shot Down by BRKN Love, Lo/Hi by The Black Keys
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Farm land and cattle
Describe yourself in one word: Involved
Future Plans: Go to SDSU to obtain my masters degree in animal science and come to my family farm