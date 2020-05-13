Chloe Olson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Michelle Olson

Siblings: Claire and Kiefer Olson

High School Activities: Softball and FCCLA

Favorite Class or Subject: Anatomy

Best High School Memory: Nationals for FCCLA in Atlanta, Georgia

Hobbies: Sleeping, watching Netflix and hanging with friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Taylor Sletten

Favorite Movie: Stand by Me

Favorite TV Show: Shameless

Favorite Song: Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Lots of shoes

Describe yourself in one word: Bubbly

Future Plans: Graduate and get my daycare license

