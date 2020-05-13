Chloe Olson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Michelle Olson
Siblings: Claire and Kiefer Olson
High School Activities: Softball and FCCLA
Favorite Class or Subject: Anatomy
Best High School Memory: Nationals for FCCLA in Atlanta, Georgia
Hobbies: Sleeping, watching Netflix and hanging with friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Taylor Sletten
Favorite Movie: Stand by Me
Favorite TV Show: Shameless
Favorite Song: Dancing in the Sky by Dani and Lizzy
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Lots of shoes
Describe yourself in one word: Bubbly
Future Plans: Graduate and get my daycare license